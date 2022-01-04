Milwaukee County officials share COVID update; first of 2022

Milwaukee County officials share COVID update
Milwaukee County officials, including Chief Health Policy Advisor Dr. Ben Weston, discussed the latest updates related to COVID-19.
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee County officials, including Chief Health Policy Advisor Dr. Ben Weston, discussed the latest updates related to COVID-19 on Tuesday, Jan. 4 – the first update from officials this year.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
The Milwaukee Health Department is increasing security at their COVID-19 testing sites after multiple accounts of individuals attempting to cut in line or cause altercations with others waiting in line and staff.
As students return to the classroom following the holiday break, some districts are now are offering students the chance to get tested. And some districts have halted in-person learning.