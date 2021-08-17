Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee County COVID developments, officials discuss

By FOX6 News Digital Team
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
Milwaukee County officials discuss COVID latest

Milwaukee County officials, including County Executive David Crowley and Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett, shared information and updates related to the COVID-19 pandemic, including vaccination and case updates.

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee County officials, including County Executive David Crowley and Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett, on Tuesday, Aug. 17 provided the latest information and updates related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

