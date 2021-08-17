Milwaukee County COVID developments, officials discuss

Milwaukee County officials discuss COVID latest
Milwaukee County officials, including County Executive David Crowley and Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett, shared information and updates related to the COVID-19 pandemic, including vaccination and case updates.
Dane County health officials announced they are going to re-impose an indoor mask mandate for the entire county, including Madison. It will go into effect on Thursday.
Republican state Sen. André Jacques, one of the Wisconsin Legislature's most conservative lawmakers and a vocal opponent of mask and vaccine mandates, tested positive for COVID-19.