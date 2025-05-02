article

The Brief OSHA fined a construction company more than $85,000 for a scaffolding incident. It happened as crews were working on the Milwaukee County Courthouse. Two workers were rescued. No one was hurt.



The U.S. Department of Labor's Occupational Safety and Health Administration fined a construction company more than $85,000 for a scaffolding incident at the Milwaukee County Courthouse last year, online records show.

The backstory:

It happened on Oct. 10. Two workers were rescued after the scaffolding they were on partially collapsed and ended up in a precarious position at the top of the courthouse. No one was hurt.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

The crew was working on the courthouse facade restoration project.

Dig deeper:

OSHA records show Berglund Construction Co. was cited $85,116 for a number of "serious" violations, each of which has been contested.

One citation said the "trolleys that were connected to the I-beams and the scaffold platform were not designed to be used as personnel lifting devices." Another citation said the company "had not set up the suspension scaffold outrigger beam to prevent movement."