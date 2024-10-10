Milwaukee County Courthouse scaffold incident, workers rescued

Two workers appeared to have been stuck on the scaffold on the Milwaukee County Courthouse building on Thursday, Oct. 10.

The incident happened after 3 p.m. A live stream shows the scaffolding dangling off the side of the building, appearing to be partially collapsed.

Two people, who appear to be workers, were rescued from the building ledge.

As of 3:45 p.m., everyone was on the roof of the building.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.