Milwaukee County Courthouse Navigator Program; self-help legal services

The Milwaukee County Clerk of Circuit Court's Office and the Milwaukee Justice Center announced on Wednesday, Oct. 4 the opening of the Milwaukee County Courthouse Navigator Program.

A news release says the program will be operated through a newly-established AmeriCorps partnership administered by the Milwaukee Justice Center. The Navigator Program will assign AmeriCorps staff members to physically accompany self-represented litigants as they navigate the three-to-five-step process for court documents – to make sure they are going to the right rooms, in the right order, with the right forms.

Milwaukee County Courthouse

The Navigator Program will also staff an accessible information desk at the courthouse where members of the public can receive assistance in navigating the facility and locating the services they need. That information desk will be located immediately inside the courthouse entrance facing N. 10th Street.