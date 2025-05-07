Milwaukee County Courthouse ICE arrests; another defendant arrested

article

The Brief Immigration agents arrested another defendant at the Milwaukee County Courthouse Complex on Wednesday, May 7. Milwaukee County Chief Judge Carl Ashley said the ICE agents waited until the hearing was completed. Officials are still working on a policy on how to handle federal immigration agents inside the courthouse.



Another person has been arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents at the Milwaukee County Courthouse Complex.

What we know:

Milwaukee County Chief Judge Carl Ashley confirmed the ICE arrest happened on Wednesday morning, May 7. He said ICE agents waited until the hearing was completed.

Ashley did not confirm the person’s identity and did not know where they were taken. He also did not know what charges the person was facing.

He said he found out after the arrest happened, and that it did not happen in the courtroom.

The backstory:

ICE has made several arrests in recent months, including at – or near – the Milwaukee County and Ozaukee County courthouses.

Eduardo Flores Ruiz, an undocumented Mexican immigrant, was the most recent Milwaukee County Courthouse arrest. Judge Hannah Dugan was also arrested by federal agents after she was accused of helping him avoid immigration enforcement at the courthouse.

What they're saying:

Ashley has notably been wary of the recent courthouse arrests, noting they have a chilling effect on access to justice, erode trust in the system and create confusion in courtrooms.

Ashley is still working on a policy about how to handle federal immigration agents in the courthouse.

Last week, when FOX6's Jason Calvi asked Ashley about when a policy could be in place, Ashley responded, "Well, we’re working on it again, now, so hopefully, soon."