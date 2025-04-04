article

The Brief ICE recently arrested two people at the Milwaukee County Courthouse Complex. The sheriff's office said it was aware of one arrest, but not involved in either. MCSO did not say why, exactly, the federal officers took the two people into custody.



U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement recently arrested two people at the Milwaukee County Courthouse Complex, the sheriff's office said Friday.

What we know:

The sheriff's office said it was alerted in advance of ICE's intent to arrest one person at the courthouse. However, it was not given advance notice of plans to arrest a second person at the Milwaukee County Public Safety Building.

What we don't know:

The sheriff's office did not say when the arrests were made or why, exactly, the federal officers took the two people into custody.

What they're saying:

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley released a statement, saying:

"The Milwaukee County Courthouse stands as a cornerstone of justice where residents come to seek information, resources, and fair participation in the legal process. An attack on this safe, community-serving space undermines public trust, breeds fear among citizens and staff, and disrupts the due process essential to our courts."

"As local leaders, we have a duty to protect these institutions, uphold accessible services, and safeguard every individual’s constitutional right to engage fully in the judicial process. The last thing we want is to interfere with the legal process or sow doubt in those summoned to the courthouse about whether or not they will receive fair, impartial justice. I will continue working with our partners across the county and state to maintain safety and justice for all."

MCSO said it did not participate in either arrest, and added that it is "not uncommon" for law enforcement to search available databases for court hearings involving people they are seeking.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.