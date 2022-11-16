Milwaukee County chief judge steps down, new role at Marquette University

article

Mary Triggiano, chief judge for the Milwaukee County Circuit Court, will step down from the bench and begin a new role at Marquette University, a news release revealed on Wednesday, Nov. 16.

Triggiano has been named director of Marquette University Law School’s Andrew Center for Restorative Justice. Triggiano served as a circuit court judge in Milwaukee County since 2004.

Marquette University President Michael Lovell issued the following statement in a news release:

"Marquette University is blessed to welcome Chief Judge Mary Triggiano as the director of the Law School’s Andrew Center for Restorative Justice. Mary’s commitment to trauma-informed care in the justice system and her advocacy to support victims and communities in healing from the effects of crime are impressive and transformational. She is a respected leader whose talents and personal values align precisely with the mission of the Andrew Center, continuing the Hon. Janine Geske’s work to foster restorative justice in our communities."

As Andrew Center director, Triggiano will continue the work of the inaugural director, Hon. Janine P. Geske, former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice and Marquette trustee, who will continue to serve in an advisory role.

Triggiano issued this statement:

"Serving as a judge has been an extraordinary privilege, and I consider the opportunity to lead the new Andrew Center for Restorative Justice to be an incredible honor. The mission of the Andrew Center presents a unique opportunity for me to use my passion for restorative justice to build upon the work of Justice Geske and to support the growth of this extraordinary program at Marquette Law School. I cannot think of another position for which I would be willing to leave the bench."

This is a developing story.