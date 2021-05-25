Milwaukee County bus driver dies, suffered medical incident at layover

A bus driver for the Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) died after suffering a medical incident near 13th and College in Milwaukee on Tuesday, May 25.

MCTS officials released the following statement:

"We are devastated to share the news that a member of our MCTS family passed away unexpectedly today.

"A bus operator died after suffering a medical incident during his shift. It happened while the bus was parked at its layover near 13th and College. The 47-year-old joined MCTS in November 2020.

"We are grateful for his service and dedication to the community. We offer our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and co-workers during this difficult time."

