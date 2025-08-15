Milwaukee County bus attack; man accused said he was having "bad day"

article

The Brief A Milwaukee man is accused of attacking a Milwaukee County Transit System bus driver. The incident in question happened on a bus near Teutonia and Florist on July 18. The bus driver, a 72-year-old man, suffered multiple injuries.



A 23-year-old Milwaukee man is accused of attacking a 72-year-old Milwaukee Transit System (MCTS) bus driver while on a bus near Teutonia and Florist. The accused is Anthony Miller – and he faces the following criminal counts:

Battery to public transit operator

Physical abuse of an elder person-intentionally cause bodily harm

Bus driver attack

What we know:

According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police were dispatched on the morning of July 18 to Teutonia and Florist to investigate a battery call. Dispatch told police a MCTS bus driver was assaulted by a passenger.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found the bus driver, a 72-year-old man, being treated by ambulance personnel. The bus driver indicated around 10:20 a.m., a passenger who had just gotten off the bus "forced his way back onto the bus pushing in the door and began yelling at (the bus driver) asking where his phone was," the complaint says. The complaint indicates the passenger "forced himself past the security plexiglass protecting (the bus driver) and began striking (the bus driver) in the face with a closed fist approximately 20 times, causing a 4-inch laceration on (the bus driver's) forehead, pain and swelling all over (the bus driver's) face and head," the complaint says. The driver told police after the attack, the suspect left the bus on foot. The bus driver's injuries required four stitches on his forehead.

Milwaukee police obtained surveillance video from the MCTS bus where the attack happened. A detective noticed the passenger suspect "had a large tattoo on his inner left forearm with the name "Rashad" surrounded by clouds," the complaint says. When the detective searched the MPD booking database for subjects with this type of tattoo, the system identified just one person, the defendant, Anthony Miller.

Interview with defendant

What they're saying:

On Aug. 13, a detective conducted an interview with the defendant. Miller admitted he had an incident on a county bus. The complaint says "he was having a bad day describing having to come up with rent and having his car being stolen." The defendant said once he got off the bus, he realized he dropped or forgot his phone so he got back on the bus. He believed the bus driver had the phone. Miller told police "the bus driver assaulted him so he assaulted the bus driver back. (The defendant) did not recall how many times he hit the bus driver," the complaint says.

What's next:

Miller had his initial appearance in Milwaukee court on Friday, Aug. 15. Cash bond was set at $5,000.

Miller is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on Aug. 25.