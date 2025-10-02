Milwaukee County 54-hour, southbound freeway closure: What to know

article

The Brief Part of southbound I-41/894 in Milwaukee County will close for two weekends. Crews will be working on asphalt paving. Drivers will need to detour onto 108th Street and head south to Layton Avenue.



The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has announced another 54-hour freeway closure along I-894/41/43 in Milwaukee County.

This freeway closure will impact the southbound portion of I-41/I-894 between the Zoo Interchange and the Hale Interchange.

WisDOT says crews will be working on asphalt paving to "enhance safety and extend the life of the pavement."

Freeway closure timeline

What we know:

There are two freeway closures scheduled. The first one runs from Friday, Oct. 3, at 11 p.m. to Monday, Oct. 6th at 5:30 a.m.

The second closure runs from Friday, Oct. 10 at 11 p.m. to Monday, Oct. 13 at 5:30 a.m.

I-41/I-894 will be closed between Greenfield Avenue and the Hale Interchange.

The east-to-south and west-to-south system ramps in the Zoo Interchange will also be closed.

The southbound left lane will stay closed until Monday, Oct. 13.

WisDOT October Freeway Closures

Detours

What you can do:

Drivers on I-94 should exit at STH 100 (Mayfair Road/108th Street) and head south to Layton Avenue.

Drivers heading south on I-41 should exit at STH 59 (Greenfield Avenue), go to STH 100 (108th Street) and head south to Layton Avenue.

Project future

What's next:

These freeway closures are part of the Hale Interchange Improvement Project. Work is scheduled to be completed in 2026.

Head to the WisDOT project website to learn more.