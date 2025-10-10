Milwaukee County 54-hour southbound freeway closure: What to know
MILWAUKEE COUNTY - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has announced the final 54-hour freeway closure along I-894/41/43 in Milwaukee County will take place this weekend.
The closure is part of the ongoing I-894/41/43 and Hale Interchange resurfacing and improvement project.
Freeway closure timeline
What we know:
The freeway closure runs from 11 p.m. Friday, Oct. 10 to 5:30 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 13.
- Southbound I-41/894, between Greenfield Avenue and the Hale Interchange, is scheduled to close for final paving operations.
- The westbound to southbound and eastbound to southbound system ramps in the Zoo Interchange will also be closed during these operations.
- Southbound I-41/894, between Lincoln Avenue and the Hale Interchange, will reopen to four lanes after final paving operations.
Detours
What you can do:
- Detour from I-94: Motorists are encouraged to use the I-94 exit to WIS 100, WIS 100, and Layton Avenue to get around these closures.
- Detour from I-41 southbound: Motorists are encouraged to use th eI-41 southbound exit to Greenfield Avenue (WIS 59), Greenfield Avenue, WIS 100, and Layton Avenue to get around these closures.
