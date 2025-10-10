Milwaukee County 54-hour southbound freeway closure: What to know

article

The Brief The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is notifying motorists of the final full, directional closure along I-894/41/43 through the Hale Interchange. The freeway closure runs from 11 p.m. Friday, Oct. 10 to 5:30 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 13. It's part of the ongoing I-894/41/43 and Hale Interchange resurfacing and improvement project.



The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has announced the final 54-hour freeway closure along I-894/41/43 in Milwaukee County will take place this weekend.

The closure is part of the ongoing I-894/41/43 and Hale Interchange resurfacing and improvement project.

Head to the WisDOT project website to learn more.

Freeway closure timeline

What we know:

The freeway closure runs from 11 p.m. Friday, Oct. 10 to 5:30 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 13.

Southbound I-41/894, between Greenfield Avenue and the Hale Interchange, is scheduled to close for final paving operations.

The westbound to southbound and eastbound to southbound system ramps in the Zoo Interchange will also be closed during these operations.

Southbound I-41/894, between Lincoln Avenue and the Hale Interchange, will reopen to four lanes after final paving operations.

Detours

What you can do:

Detour from I-94: Motorists are encouraged to use the I-94 exit to WIS 100, WIS 100, and Layton Avenue to get around these closures.

Detour from I-41 southbound: Motorists are encouraged to use th eI-41 southbound exit to Greenfield Avenue (WIS 59), Greenfield Avenue, WIS 100, and Layton Avenue to get around these closures.