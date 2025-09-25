Milwaukee County 54-hour, full freeway closure: What you need to know
MILWAUKEE - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) announced its 54-hour full, directional closure along I-894/41/43 scheduled for this weekend is a "go."
54-hour closure
What we know:
As part of the ongoing I-894/43/41 and Hale Interchange resurfacing and improvement project, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is notifying motorists of the second full, directional closures along I-894/43/41 through the Hale Interchange.
11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 26 – 5:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 29
- I-894 westbound and I-41 northbound between 76th Street and Greenfield Avenue is scheduled to close for final paving operations.
- I-43 northbound between the Layton Avenue exit and the Hale Interchange will also be closed during this work.
- I-894/41 northbound will return to four (4) lanes after final paving operations.
What you can do:
Learn much more about the project by visiting the WisDOT website.
