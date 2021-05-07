Milwaukee COVID cases down, positivity rate up: officials

The Milwaukee Health Department (MHD) released on Friday, May 7 an update on the public health and safety order "Moving Milwaukee Forward" related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The order, in Phase 6, features three COVID-19 gating criteria on a color-coded scale: rate of cases per 100,000 over seven days; percentage test positivity over seven days; city adult vaccination rate.

Over the past week, the Milwaukee Health Department reported improving trends in the seven-day rate of cases, but a worsening trend in the percentage of positive tests.

The health department reported a "high transmission" rate of cases per 100,000 -- now 110.6 down from 111.3. The criterion remained in the RED designation.

MHD also reported a rise in positivity from 5.0% to 5.2% over the past week, considered "moderate transmission." The criterion remained in the YELLOW designation.

Adult vaccinations increased roughly 5% -- now 35.2% compared to 30.8% the previous week.

"We cannot overstate the importance of vaccinations," Health Commissioner Kirsten Johnson said. "The best course of action to keep yourself, your friends, family, and loved ones safe and healthy is by getting vaccinated and encouraging you community to do the same."

MHD will continue to monitor the situation and determine if additional protective measures are necessary to reduce the spread of COVID-19.