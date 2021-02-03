Milwaukee venues hopeful COVID-19 order brings new life

More people will be allowed inside Milwaukee event spaces starting Friday, Feb. 5, when a new COVID-19 health order takes effect.

Places like the Turner Hall Ballroom have been quiet for nearly a year, but there may soon be some new life under the new order.

"The last concert, I can’t ever forget; we did four shows with Dave Chapelle," said Gary Witt, Pabst Theater Group CEO.

Four memorable shows, not just because of who was on stage at the Pabst Theater, but for what came after it.

"We put him in his car, he signed autographs, he left and that was the end of touring after March 11 for us in Milwaukee," Witt said.

Pabst Theater

No one has graced the stages of any of the Pabst Theater Group venues for nearly a year. However, for Witt, there is new optimism.

"The new order is good news because it shows that there is progress in that we’re moving forward," said Witt.

The City of Milwaukee's new health order eases up on some restrictions. Starting Friday, places can host up to 250 people if they are masked and stay seated and distanced.

Riverside Theater

The Pabst Theater Group has a safety plan currently pending city approval.

"We will likely do some regional or local shows as well as the potential of some comedy shows that might fit into that reduced capacity," Witt said.

Witt said larger, nationally-touring concerts likely won't happen until October.

"It is our hope that once there is a sense of normalcy in the consistency of the improvement in the city and the state that we’ll be able to bring in more events in," said Witt.

For now, he's staying patient and looking toward the light.

"I think it’s a good sign towards the future to say that we’re working towards an opening and that we see a light at the end of the tunnel," Witt said.

The Pabst Theater Group also hosts weddings at Turner Hall, normally about 55 a year. The new order will also allow for those events to happen once again.

