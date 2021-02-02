Milwaukee to ease gathering limits in COVID-19 public health order

The Milwaukee Health Department is changing the current public health order as the COVID-19 gating criteria show improvement.

A news release says the most significant changes in the new Order #4.4 affect gathering size restrictions. Under the revised order, indoor gatherings can include up to 250 people if masks are worn, attendees stay seated, and there is sufficient space for distancing. New provisions permit even larger numbers of attendees if an approved safety plan is in place.

The new order also revises the provisions related to recreational and athletic activities. COVID-19 testing will no longer be required for team and contact sports. Additionally, two observers or fans will be permitted for each participant in recreational activities, and, with an approved safety plan, organizations can host additional attendees.

Order #4.4 will take effect on Friday, Feb. 5. The health department anticipates the new order will remain in place for at least the next month.

Under the new order and with approved safety plans, it will be possible for limited reopening of museums and public exhibition spaces. The Order #4.4 also allows bars and restaurants to establish counter service for ordering and pick up. The provisions covering weddings, funerals and religious entities are modified to match the gathering requirements for entertainment venues. While seating is required for all attendees, standing is allowed at traditional portions of a service.