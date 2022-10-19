Milwaukee 'Complete Streets' Health, Equity Report for 2021 released

article

Milwaukee officials released on Wednesday, Oct. 19 the city's 2021 Complete Streets Health and Equity Report.

A news release says the third annual report tracks implementation of the city's Complete Streets policy, which was passed in 2018. The policy ensures city streets will serve everyone, no matter their age or ability or how they choose to move around

The report documents how the city’s work with neighbors, businesses, and other community partners is increasing the safety, vibrancy, and usability of Milwaukee streets.

Between 2020 and 2021 the intersection of N. Teutonia Avenue and W. Villard Avenue showed an increase in people biking during 12-hour observation periods. W. Villard Avenue received a rapid implementation improvement and new bike lanes in 2021, which may have contributed to this increase.

N. Doctor Martin Luther King Jr. Drive between W. Meinecke Avenue and W. Garfield Avenue saw an 82.5% decrease in the percentage of people driving more than 10 miles per hour over the posted speed limit of 30. This street received a road diet in 2021 which reduced the number of driving lanes from four to two and added a center turn lane and bicycle lanes.

The 2021 Complete Streets Health and Equity Report can be found at Milwaukee.gov/CompleteStreets.