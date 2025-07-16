Milwaukee company honors fallen officer, creates custom t-shirts, hoodies

The Brief A Milwaukee company has created custom t-shirts and hoodies to honor fallen Milwaukee Police Officer Kendall Corder. The t-shirts and hoodies sell for $40 a piece, and all proceeds will benefit the Milwaukee Police Association Fallen Officers Fund. The shirts are available online.



Fallen Milwaukee Police Officer Kendall Corder remains in our minds. He was laid to rest last Friday. Now, a Milwaukee business is giving back in Corder's name.

Honoring fallen Officer Kendall Corder

What we know:

Shirts and Logos, a Milwaukee company, is putting together a special creation in support of fallen Officer Corder, who died in the line of duty in June.

"It comes in white and black, and there's a short, a hoodie and a short-sleeve shirt," said Rick Marino, Shirts and Logos owner. "Both the family and the union approved everything."

Rick Marino

The shirts sell for $40 each. Marino told FOX6 News all proceeds will go to the Milwaukee Police Association Fallen Officers Fund.

This is not the first time Shirts and Logos has been involved in creating shirts like this. In 2023, the company made benefit shirts for fallen Milwaukee Police Officer Peter Jerving.

What they're saying:

"It's just important to take care of those to take care of us," Marino said. "They put their life on the line to protect us. And that's something that is very important that they should be recognized."

Consider a purchase

What you can do:

If you are interested in purchasing one of the custom shirts from Shirts and Logos, you are invited to visit the company's website.