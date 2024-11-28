Milwaukee's Community Thanksgiving Feast provides hot meals to those in need

The Brief People got hot meals and more at the Community Thanksgiving Feast in Milwaukee near 35th and Center. In addition to the food, people were also able to get clothing like hats and coats.



Organizations on Milwaukee's north side made sure people got a hot meal on Thanksgiving. However, other needs were met at this event.

On Thanksgiving Day, it's these empty boxes that people hope to stuff.

"Food, clothing, sheltering," said Armel Washington.

Washington is grateful for opportunities like this.

"It’s good to bring the community of Milwaukee together just as one because it's hard to do that in Milwaukee," added Washington.

At 35th and Center, it's the Community Thanksgiving Feast.

Alderman Russell Stamper and Dream Team United offered hot meals to people in need.

"People obviously want a good meal for the day, we got a lot of cooks and a lot of food," said Alderman Stamper.

The offerings didn't stop there.

"We have hats, coats and gloves for all ages," said Sequanna Taylor, VP of Dream Team United.

Volunteers say they expected hundreds of people as they hand out winter items and groceries.

"They have boxes which means they want food to take home. Not just for today, but for the future. So what that tells me is we have got a lot of work to do in the community to help the community," added Stamper.

And that is what the community meal was all about, as people left with their bellies and boxes full.

"Things like that we need all that just to survive in this world," Washington said.