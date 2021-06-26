Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee community bike event, healthy living promoted

Milwaukee
Rain or shine, the Westlawn community was going to come together for its annual family bike ride event on Saturday, June 26.

MILWAUKEE - Some cyclists decided to weather the weather Saturday, June 26. Rain or shine, the Westlawn Gardens community was going to come together for its annual family bike ride event.

"They’ve done bike rides in past years, so I’m really excited to reinvigorate and make this a sustainable thing going forward," said Michael Anderson with Wisconsin Bike Fed.

Community representatives are happy to bring back the annual gathering this year – furthering their mission to encourage a healthier community.

"I want the community to pull together," said Jackie Burrell, Westlawn Resident Council president. "There’s so much crime going on out here, and I have a goal for the community. I have a goal for the community to pull together."

"They need to know we’re here and still positive, and that there’s a lot of positive work going on," said Sally Yeldell, Westlawn Gardens community ambassador.

Westlawn Gardens community bike ride event on June 26, 2021.

People handed out 200 healthy lunches, too, so everyone was energized for their three-mile ride. And special guest Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, came out to show his support.

"I just want to congratulate and thank you all for all you’re doing to make sure we keep people active," Barnes said. "This is not just how we build community, this is how we build families to help make these communities last even longer."

