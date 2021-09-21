Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee Common Council recognizes Bucks, NBA championship

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Milwaukee Bucks
Milwaukee Bucks honored by Milwaukee Common Council

The Milwaukee Common Council recognized the success of the Milwaukee Bucks in winning the NBA championship and bringing greater exposure to the city.

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Common Council recognized on Tuesday, Sept. 21 the Milwaukee Bucks and its success in winning the NBA championship for the first time in 50 years.

Team representatives were at City Hall to share in the moment – and show of the NBA championship trophy.

Bucks President Peter Feigin spoke to the city leaders.

"This is a simple thank you. This is a celebration," Feigin said. "It's kind of one of those amazing journeys to get through. We've got unbelievable momentum. This is the power of entertainment and sport and emotion -- and how do we use this as a springboard to empower our entire city. It's been an unbelievable journey. The organization is beyond thankful for the support of the city and obviously our fans. We're very proud. Thank you very much.

Bucks President Peter Feigin

