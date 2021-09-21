Milwaukee Common Council recognizes Bucks, NBA championship

The Milwaukee Common Council recognized on Tuesday, Sept. 21 the Milwaukee Bucks and its success in winning the NBA championship for the first time in 50 years.

Team representatives were at City Hall to share in the moment – and show of the NBA championship trophy.

Bucks President Peter Feigin spoke to the city leaders.

"This is a simple thank you. This is a celebration," Feigin said. "It's kind of one of those amazing journeys to get through. We've got unbelievable momentum. This is the power of entertainment and sport and emotion -- and how do we use this as a springboard to empower our entire city. It's been an unbelievable journey. The organization is beyond thankful for the support of the city and obviously our fans. We're very proud. Thank you very much.

Bucks President Peter Feigin

