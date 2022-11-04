Milwaukee Common Council passes budget; preserves fire, library services

The Milwaukee Common Council passes the city's next budget on Friday, Nov. 4. It amends Mayor Cavalier Johnson's proposal – staving off cuts to fire and paramedic services as well as library hours. But some officials say conversations around cuts need to happen.

A $1.7 billion budget is now headed to Mayor Johnson's desk. At the budget adoption meeting on Friday morning, Common Council members approved an amendment, 10-1.

That amendment adds library funding – full-time positions and money for a temporary MLK branch during construction. There is also funding and personnel for the Milwaukee Fire Department.

The adopted budget holds off cuts proposed by the mayor.

"That was a big thing that we heard from constitutents – that they weren’t ready for that type of a change," said Alderwoman Marina Dimitrijevic, Finance and Personnel Committee chair.

Alderwoman Marina Dimitrijevic

The Common Council approved the amended budget package 9-2. Aldermen Russell Stamper and Khalif Rainey voted against the amended plan.

The budget now heads to the mayor's desk.

"We know -- as the chairwoman said -- we have a tough road ahead of us. Long series of conversations with (the) mayor, among ourselves -- most importantly -- and with our community." said Common Council President Jose Perez.

Common Council President Jose Perez

The funding restoring Mayor Johnson's proposed cuts is being offset by $4 million of American Rescue Act funds – as well as delaying the first police recruit class by four pay periods and reducing the payment to the Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission (MADACC).

"But I do want to caution that with our fiscal situation, change is on the horizon," Dimitrijevic said.

While the cuts may have been held off for now, they will not be for long. Mayor Johnson's office said it does not have a timeline for how soon a budget signing of vetoes will take place.

The mayor has up to seven business days to take action on the budget.