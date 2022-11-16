New Milwaukee Common Council members sworn in

Newly elected Milwaukee Common Council members Mark Chambers Jr. and Jonathan Brostoff were sworn in on Wednesday, Nov. 16.

Chambers and Brostoff will represent the city's 2nd District and 3rd District, respectively.

"I’m looking forward to working extremely hard for the city, for my district," said Brostoff.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"I’m straightforward, I’m honest and I’m community-oriented," Chamber said.

Chambers previously worked as a business consultant. His plan for the 2nd District focuses on public safety.

Mark Chambers Jr.

"We have to figure out a way where we can attain more police officers but also implement more community policing," said Chambers.

Chambers said he also plans to address reckless driving. He is considering proposals for things like red light cameras or harsher punishments for repeat offenders.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Brostoff now represents the 3rd District after representing Milwaukee in the Wisconsin Assembly. His goal is to improve bike and pedestrian safety and provide affordable housing on the city's east side.

Jonathan Brostoff

"See how we can get people who can’t currently have the opportunity to live in certain areas there to have the opportunity to do so, as well as make sure there’s access to our great lake and wonderful walkable amenities," he said.

Three vacancies remain on the Common Council; they will not be filled until spring.

Both Chambers and Brostoff said it is extremely important to them to be accessible to the people who live in their districts. Contact information for all Common Council members can be found on the city's website.