Milwaukee Common Council election results, April 2023 general election

Milwaukee's three open Common Council seats are hotly contested.

In District 1 no winner has been officially declared. Andrea Pratt, whose father Marvin Pratt once held the seat, is leading by just 17 votes separating her from former county supervisor and former state representative David Bowen.

District 5 has a winner. Lamont Westmoreland won 67 percent of the vote over city employee Annette Jackson.

In District 9 no winner has been declared. MPS teacher Larresa Taylor leads Odell Ball by just 253 votes.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Check the races and most recent vote totals HERE.