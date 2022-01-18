Milwaukee Common Council approves indoor mask mandate through March 1

The Milwaukee Common Council on Tuesday, Jan. 18 approved an indoor mask mandate running through March 1.

Alderman Bob Bauman calls it a "non-mandate mandate," as there’s no fines attached to it. Instead, letters could be placed in the files of businesses that haven’t followed the ordinance and that could be used against them when they apply for license renewals.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

City Analysis:

This ordinance requires any person over 3 years old who enters a building open to the public to wear a face covering. The ordinance further specifies that the indoor face-covering requirement shall be in effect until March 1, 2022.

In addition, the ordinance removes exceptions for persons present in government facilities closed to the public, institutions of higher education, public and private K through 12 schools, and childcare or youth facilities that have a mitigation strategy approved by the commissioner of health. The ordinance also provides an exemption for performers during rehearsals or performances and individuals engaged in athletic activities. The ordinance also states that after receiving a first complaint about an owner or operator failing to enforce the face covering mandate, the health department may first contact the owner or operator of a building open to the public with a letter explaining his or her responsibilities as an owner or operator. If the health department receives an additional complaint after one week of the initial notification, the health department may follow up with the owner or operator with additional contact either in person, over the phone or virtually to discuss his or her responsibilities and develop strategies for implementation.

Finally, if the health department receives an additional complaint after the second contact with the owner or operator, the health department may conduct an onsite visit of the building open to the public and, if a violation is found, the health department may submit a written statement attesting to the violation to the license division, which will be added to the owner or operator’s license renewal application.