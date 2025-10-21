Milwaukee committee revokes ELMNT Lounge’s license; council decision next

The Brief Milwaukee’s Licenses Committee voted on Tuesday to revoke ELMNT Lounge’s license after a series of summer shootings. Police linked June and July shootings, including one that killed two people, to the bar’s patrons. The Common Council will make the final decision on Nov. 4.



The Milwaukee Licenses Committee voted to revoke the license of ELMNT Lounge on Tuesday, Oct. 21, following a string of violent incidents tied to the Water Street bar, including a deadly shooting this summer.

Vote to revoke

What we know:

The decision came after a four-hour hearing where dozens of community members and business leaders testified. The vote still needs approval from the Common Council, which is scheduled to meet Nov. 4.

ELMNT Lounge

This comes after the Milwaukee Police Department filed the revocation complaint, citing multiple shootings connected to the lounge.

In June, officers responded to a shooting in a parking structure across the street involving patrons who had just left ELMNT Lounge. In July, six people were shot outside the club in a drive-by; two of them died.

Community weighs in

What they're saying:

"We do want to emphasize violence of this nature threatens our city’s reputation," said Peggy Williams-Smith, CEO of Visit Milwaukee.

Police said the concentrated population in downtown leaves more people exposed to gun violence.

Matt Dorner of Milwaukee Downtown BID 21 added, "Ultimately that feeds into people’s perceptions if they want to live, work and play downtown."

Property owners also testified that tenants have broken leases over safety concerns.

ELMNT Lounge’s attorneys argued the shootings did not happen inside the lounge and said the business has been cooperative with police. Several supporters, including DJ Armando Saafir, defended the club.

"I feel like ELMNT is getting scapegoated in a sense," Saafir said. "Can’t be getting blamed for events that occur in the vicinity."

Final vote

What's next:

The committee ultimately sided with city leaders and police in recommending the revocation. The Common Council will make the final decision next month.