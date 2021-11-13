Milwaukee Comic Con returns at State Fair Park

Milwaukee Comic Con at the Wisconsin State Fair Park showcased tons of collectibles and costumes Saturday, Nov. 13.

"It's fantastic – the culture, the community and just the fun of doing costume play, cosplay, it's what we love," said Jennifer Greely.

Some attended just for the costume contest, while others came for the collectibles – but all came for the community.

"Just seeing the excitement on someone’s face that you have something that brought them that much joy," said vendor Andy Bachar. "I thought, ‘Wow, I could really get into doing this as a business.’ I really enjoy it."

Regular Comic Con attendees want everybody to know that you don't have to be a diehard fan of comics to have fun. Still, if you do love comics, it's the place to be.

"I found a family here. It's also an opportunity to get out and be creative, be as creative as you want to be. Do whatever you want to do. The sky is the limit," Neal Haze said. "Growing up you had your ups and downs, and sometimes comics got you through things and you had your heroes…it's exciting to dress up like your hero."

For more information, visit mightyconshows.com/show/milwaukee.

