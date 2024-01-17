Milwaukee cold-weather death; family speaks out

After the bitter cold blast, the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner is looking into three probable hypothermia deaths.

The family of one of the men who died talked with FOX6 News, wanting to share his story so no other family feels their pain.

D’Andre White was found dead Monday on top of a heating mechanism. His father, James Wilder, said White was trying to keep warm in the bitter cold.

"I’ve been breaking down because it hurts me and it hurts me for his kids, too," Wilder said. "He was lying next to a warmer, which keeps the tracks from freezing. I guess he thought he could wing it out or something. I don’t know."

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office said White was one of three cold-weather deaths from Friday to Monday.

Temperatures dipped well below freezing.

"I always wanted better for him. He worked hard," his father said. "He was a hard worker."

Family said in recent years, White had fallen on hard times. His mother, Daphne Wilder, said he was homeless and living with mental health issues.

"He couldn’t snap out of it," she said. "He tried but he would go right back to a downward spiral."

They are reflecting and sharing a message.

"He had a breakdown and I’m just hoping, if you have any loved ones that you haven’t heard of or seen of or they may be going through, reach out to them," his father said. "Don’t just think they’re okay."

The medical examiner’s office is trying to figure out the exact cause of death.

As that investigation happens, White’s family is finalizing funeral plans.

A GoFundMe has been set up for White's funeral.

"After this happens, you just wonder maybe we could have done more," his father said.

The medical examiner’s office said so far this year, it has investigated nine hypothermia deaths. There were 10 in all of 2022.