Milwaukee Co. homicide numbers exceed all-time record of 174 set in 1993

According to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office, Milwaukee County's homicide numbers now exceed the all-time record of 174 set in 1993. This, after two homicides over the weekend.

The medical examiner says if current trends continue, Milwaukee County is on track to log more than 200 homicides this year.

In 2019, the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office investigated 130 homicides. In the City of Milwaukee, there were 134 homicides between Jan. 1, 2020 and Sept. 21, 2020 -- more than doubling the 65 homicides during the same time frame in 2019.

