Milwaukee cleans up after strong winds down trees

Across the viewing area, people woke up, peeked outside and hoped they were spared any damage. Some were luckier than others.

Those high winds certainly left their mark. Still, experts say the damage from last night’s storm could have been worse.

"It hurts to see it down like that, and I just got it up and running," a Milwaukee man said. He did not want to give his name or be shown on camera.

It has simply been too long of a night with no power and his vehicle is now buried under this tree near 22nd and Wright.

"I just heard was a big bang and I looked out the window," the man said.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Evidence of the overnight high winds is scattered throughout Milwaukee County.

In Tosa, a tree crashed into an upstairs balcony and also brought down a large hotel sign.

August Hoppe, president of Hoppe Tree Service in West Allis says dozens of calls poured in for service.

"Some of the calls were crazy. We had one where a tree fell on a balcony and ripped that balcony off we also had some trees that fell on tops of roofs today also a couple of trees blocking driveways," he said.

He says most of the damage his crews saw came from dead or stressed trees, he says while the storm certainly left its mark the clean-up could have been worse.

August Hoppe

"There are no leaves on the trees right now, we have more damage when leaves are on trees, if we had this wind in the summertime, all those leaves would have acted as a wind sail causing a lot more damage," said Hoppe.

The wind advisory officially ending this evening.

But of course, several homeowners and car owners will be dealing with the aftermath of this storm much longer.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android