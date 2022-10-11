Milwaukee CLE Panthers youth football team disqualified from playoffs

A Milwaukee youth football team is trying to get a decision overturned after they were disqualified from the playoffs.

The CLE Panthers' season ended following a game on Oct. 1. They play in Milwaukee's Neighborhood Children's Sports League. The Panthers won but say a player from the opposing team struck one of their players in the face.

"He walked back on the field and smacked me," said Deangelo Lee, 10.

The stands cleared as parents and coaches made their way to the field.

"The parents and spectators came on the field to de-escalate a situation that got started," said Derricka Wesley, parent.

For months, the kids left everything out on the field, practicing since May. The Panthers thought they'd be competing in the championship but learned the entire team had been disqualified, including the 9-year-old and 13-year-old squads that were not present at the Oct. 1 game.

"I feel disappointed that we can’t play," said Giana Gandy, player.

It was the 11-year-old Panthers game that ended with a blow.

"Just him putting his hands on me had nothing to with football," said Lee.

The Panthers said they brushed it off and looked forward to the playoffs, learning days later that wouldn't be happening. All three levels of the team, including the ones who were not at the game, were disqualified.

"It’s heartbreaking," said Lee. "It’s heartbreaking to even talk about it."

The Panthers coaches say the punishment is harsher than what the other team received.

"What we’re going through is not fair, and it’s not a just response to the incident that happened," Coach Deshron Perkins said. "What we’re going through is not fair, and it’s not a just response to the incident that happened."

The Neighborhood Children's Sports League posted a statement on Facebook in response to what happened.

"On Wednesday, October 5, 2022, the NCSL Board of Directors made a decision in the alignment with our mission statement, policies, procedures, and rules. Our mission and commitment are to provide and create a positive and nurturing environment for youth to have a safe alternative to crime, drugs, and other violent activities. While encouraging strong and effective leadership, sportsmanship, friendship, and community outreach that are conducive to making positive life choices for our youth.

We are sadden that we had to make a decision that effected families, especially the youth. However, NCSL’s board made the decision to part ways with an organization for the remainder of the season. Being the biggest season in years our goal was to provide a fun and safe environment with the various incidents that have taken place in various cities with youth football in mind. We did not just make a decision without following the proper protocols and addressing concerns via in person meetings, one -on- one conversations, and phone calls over the past couple of weeks.

Prior to the decision being made NCSL Board met with the organizations, reviewed statements provided by witnesses and team personnel. We did consider the following:

• Youth participants (all organizations); organizations staff; spectators; vendors and league staff (including volunteers and referees)

• Past occurrences where sanctions have been accessed previously, prior discussions had and recent occurrences

Again, it was a hard and very DIFFICULT and challenging decision to make which affects so many individuals. We want to continue to provide a great level of experience for our organizations, families and friends. Please feel free to reach out to your organization heads if you have questions or concerns.

Respectfully,

NCSL Board"

The Panthers said they'll continue to practice with teammates that have become family, hopeful the decision will be overturned.

"Let our kids play," said Wesley.

The Panthers said another team from the league reached out to play a unity game instead of a championship.

FOX6's repeated calls and emails to the NCLS were not answered.