Milwaukee citywide cleanup effort returns: 'Get involved'

Residents across Milwaukee on Saturday, Oct. 29 participated in "The Big Clean MKE" – a citywide cleanup effort.

Saturday's cleanup was the first in years; it had taken a multi-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Meeting points were scattered throughout the city, including at Butterfly Park, Running Rebels and Near West Side Partners.

"I think it's important for people to come out and get involved in community work," said Duril White with Metcalfe Park Community Bridges. "If we want things to change. We're gonna have to be the one's that change it."

Tools and supplies were provided to volunteers, and t-shirts were given out to those who participated. A volunteer appreciation luncheon, was held at the Wisconsin Black Historical Society Museum once things wrapped up.

The initiative was created in memory of Greg "Ziggy" Zyszkiewicz, a Milwaukee special enforcement inspector who was killed in an attempted carjacking in 2017.

Several organizations and Milwaukee Common Council members sponsored The Big Clean MKE this year.