Milwaukee city facilities to reopen on June 21

article

Mayor Tom Barrett announced that Monday, June 21 will be the date for a reopening of Milwaukee City Hall and the other city buildings where the public interacts with municipal offices. The decision comes after in-depth discussions with the Milwaukee Health Department and the City’s Department of Employee Relations.

"After careful review of the science and the COVID-19 trends, we have concluded that City offices can safely reopen for business in the coming weeks," Mayor Barrett stated in a news release.

The news release says visitors to city buildings, irrespective of vaccination status, will be required to wear masks for the foreseeable future. Similarly, workers at city facilities will also wear masks when they are in public areas. Visitors and employees who are not yet vaccinated are strongly encouraged to take that precautionary step.

During the public health emergency, a large majority of city workers continued to work in person at their regular work locations including firefighters, public works employees, and police officers. Approximately 800 office employees worked remotely or worked partly remotely and partly in their usual workplace.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

With the reopening of public offices, employees will be returning to workplaces. In specific cases, with the approval of supervisors, some will continue to work remotely or partly remotely and partly in the workplace.

The Mayor’s reopening decision applies to all the departments that are part of his administration including the Health Department, Neighborhood Services, City Development, Administration, Election Commission, Water Works, and other departments. Departments led by independently-elected officials will set their own reopening policies.