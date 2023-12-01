Milwaukee church HVAC units stolen many times: 'It's devastating'

Sweet Communion Baptist Church in Milwaukee has been hit again and again by thieves. But they're not stealing the small stuff, they're walking away with heating and cooling systems from the church roof.

As of Friday, Dec. 1, 2023, this is now the fourth time in five years the systems have been damaged.

Recently, Deacon Lawrence Thomas discovered someone had visited the church at 35th and Vienna for all the wrong reasons.

He saw pieces of the heating and cooling system hanging from the church roof.

"I hope I was just imagining things," said Deacon Lawrence Thomas.

HVAC unit stolen from church roof

When he looked at the surveillance from last Wednesday morning (Nov. 29, 2023), he learned why. Cameras captured a gold van pulling up and people hopping out.

"It’s a man and a woman. They’re taking the tools out," added Thomas.

You don't see their faces after the camera is turned, but you watch their shadows pass by as they walk across the roof, stealing from five HVAC units.

Thieves have stolen a total of seven units, and it's not the units themselves they want, it's the copper inside.

"If you see the copper right back here, that’s what they break into them for," said Thomas.

The church has since been dropped by insurance. They are looking at $200,000 in repairs.

Severely damaged HVAC unit

"At that amount of money, when you don’t have insurance for it, it’s pretty devastating," said Pastor Brian Kenner. "It just devastates you."

Church leaders are looking to close this chapter for good.

"[It] is important for us to see justice in this case," added Kenner.

Milwaukee Police are investigating, and if you have any information please contact police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips app.

If you would like to donate to the church, there are several options available: