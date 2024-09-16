City of Milwaukee Christmas tree search, DPW accepting candidates

article

The Brief Milwaukee is looking for its 2024 City Christmas tree. Got a nice Blue Spruce or Douglas Fir on your property? If you live in Milwaukee, you could nominate it! It must meet certain requirements to be eligible.



It's not quite Christmas in September, but the search is on for the 2024 City of Milwaukee Christmas tree!

The City of Milwaukee Christmas tree, in partnership with the Milwaukee Bucks, will be displayed in the Deer District just outside Fiserv Forum.

Milwaukee’s Department of Public Works (DPW) is now accepting nominations, and interested residents and property owners are asked to check their yards for a tree to donate to the Milwaukee tradition.

Eligible trees must be located in the City of Milwaukee.

What makes the ideal tree?

The tree should stand at least 30 feet tall.

It must be accessible for harvest with a crane, meaning no overhead wires present to interfere with the process.

Tree candidates are judged on size, shape, uniformity, density, and color.

Residents who wish to have their tree considered for 2024 should contact the City of Milwaukee at 286-CITY (2489) by Friday, Oct. 4, 2024.

DPW Forestry staff will cut the tree, place it on a flat-bed trailer with a crane, remove the stump, and fill in the hole.

The tree will then get a police escort to its location downtown in Deer District.

All tree candidates will be evaluated, and the best one will be selected.

After being harvested, the tree will be decorated and lit in partnership with Milwaukee entertainment and style expert, David Caruso, at the tree lighting ceremony in December.

The donors of the winning tree will have a prominent role in the tree lighting ceremony, joining Mayor Cavalier Johnson.