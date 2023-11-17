Milwaukee Christmas Tree lighting kicks off the holidays

article

Deer District was officially transformed into 'Cheer District' on Friday, Nov. 17 for the fifth consecutive year.

Mayor Cavalier Johnson lit the City of Milwaukee Christmas Tree with special guest appearances by Bango, DJ Quadi, Santa Claus, and Rudolph, Vixen and Holly of Reindeer Games.

Events kicked off with performances from First Stage Children’s Theatre, Skylight Music Theatre, Wisconsin Conservatory of Music, Milwaukee Repertory Theater and Black Arts MKE, presented by the United Performing Arts Fund (UPAF).

The City of Milwaukee Christmas Tree is the longest running official tree in the United States other than New York City. This year marks the 110th year of the city’s tree.