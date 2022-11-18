Milwaukee Christmas tree lighting; 2022 holiday season kicks off

Winter is here, and that means it's time to light the city of Milwaukee's Christmas tree at the Deer District right outside Fiserv Forum on Friday evening, Nov. 18.

Illuminated by We Energies, Deer District will transform into Cheer District this November for the fourth consecutive year. In addition, Cheer District will also include a Jack Daniel’s barrel tree, B93.3’s Letters to Santa mailbox, and over 30 lit trees throughout the plaza surrounding Fiserv Forum.

The City of Milwaukee Christmas Tree is the longest running official tree in the United States other than New York City’s. This year will mark the 109th year of the city’s tree.