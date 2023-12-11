Milwaukee Christmas tree disposal; meeting addresses policy

The City of Milwaukee will no longer pick up Christmas trees from the curb. The Department of Public Works provided details on the decision for Common Council members at 9 a.m. Monday.

The Milwaukee Department of Public Works said it won't collect trees from the curb because it needs to "comply with a changed state requirement." As it turns out, that requirement is not new.

Christmas tree set outside for pickup

"We haven't put out a recent memo or directive or anything, not a change in how DNR has enforced the law at all," said Kate Strom Hiorns, DNR recycling and solid waste section manager.

The state has prohibited the disposal of yard waste, like trees, in landfills since 1993 – a law discussed with the city of Milwaukee roughly a year ago.

"When it goes into a landfill, it breaks down, and it's creating methane, which is not a good greenhouse gas," Strom Hiorns said.