Milwaukee Christmas tree disposal, couple hopes to address need

article

The city of Milwaukee will no longer pick up Christmas trees from the curb, and one local couple is stepping in to ensure trees do not go to waste.

"What are they supposed to do?" said Sam Wisneski. "I just pictured trees littered on the streets, and how are those gonna be picked up?"

The Milwaukee Department of Public Works said it won't collect trees from the curb because it needs to "comply with a changed state requirement." As it turns out, that requirement is not new.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"We haven't put out a recent memo or directive or anything, not a change in how DNR has enforced the law at all," said Kate Strom Hiorns, DNR recycling and solid waste section manager.

The state has prohibited the disposal of yard waste, like trees, in landfills since 1993 – a law discussed with the city of Milwaukee roughly a year ago.

Sam and Alyssa Wisneski

"When it goes into a landfill, it breaks down, and it's creating methane, which is not a good greenhouse gas," Strom Hiorns said.

Enter the Wisneskis. They own two small businesses and just started a third – Milwaukee Tree Pick Up – to fill the void.

"I kinda thought, we have a trailer, we have some employees, so I said to Sam, 'What if we just brought the trailer around town and started picking them up?'" Alyssa Wisneski said. "We're not trying to make a bunch of money. We're just trying to find a way we can help, really,"

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

For $25 until Christmas day, Milwaukee Tree Pick Up will collect your tree and have it composted. Ten percent of all proceeds will go to Milwaukee Diaper Mission.

"People have never had to pay for this before, so we don't want to be like, all of a sudden now you need to pay $50," said Sam. "We want it to be reasonable for people."

The DPW will provide details on the decision to Common Council members at 9 a.m. Monday.