Milwaukee Christmas Tree: Deadline Oct. 17 to submit for consideration

The search continues for the City of Milwaukee 2022 Christmas Tree and residents have until Monday, Oct. 17 to submit their tree for consideration.

The tree must be growing within Milwaukee city limits, stand at least 30 feet tall, and be accessible for removal. Nominations can be made by calling 414-286-CITY (2489).

The city’s forestry experts will evaluate all the nominated trees to select the best of the bunch.

In a tradition dating back more than a century, the City of Milwaukee will mark the holidays with a publicly displayed Christmas tree. This year, in partnership with the Milwaukee Bucks, the tree will be situated outside Fiserv Forum. Previously, city Christmas trees were located outside City Hall.

The City of Milwaukee Christmas Tree at Deer District – Illuminated by We Energies will be on display beginning with a public tree lighting ceremony on November 18. The donors of the winning tree will have a prominent role in the tree lighting ceremony.