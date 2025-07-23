Milwaukee Christmas Day shooting; 2nd man arrested months later

The Brief Jeremiah Taylor has been arrested in connection to a Christmas Day fatal shooting of two teenagers. He was on the run ever since being charged back in January. Quintarez Morris was also arrested in the Christmas shooting.



An 18-year-old has been arrested in connection to a Christmas Day fatal shooting of two teenagers.

What we know:

It happened around 11:30 a.m. on Dec. 25, near 37th and Scott.

The victims were identified as 15-year-old Exziel Rivera and 18-year-old Nayah Vasquez. They were inside a vehicle when someone opened fire.

Jeremiah Taylor

The South Milwaukee Police Department said 18-year-old Jeremiah Taylor was arrested on Tuesday, July 22.

They said he was running from police in Cudahy when he was captured after a car chase. Prosecutors say Taylor pulled the trigger.

He was on the run ever since being charged back in January.

Dig deeper:

Quintarez Morris was also arrested in the Christmas shooting. He was arrested back in December. Prosecutors say he was the driver that sped away after Taylor fatally shot Vasquez and Rivera.

Earlier this month, a judge sentenced Morris to five years in prison and five years extended supervision.

Quintarez Morris

What they're saying:

Loved ones of one of the teens killed said this is the first step toward getting justice. It was a phone call six months and two arrests in the making.

FOX6 News spoke with a person who wanted to remain anonymous out of fear for their safety.

Exziel Rivera and Nayah Vasquez

"This nightmare is finally coming to an end," the person told FOX6 News. "It's unexplainable. A range of emotions run through you."

A loved one of one of the victims said they had been waiting for the second arrest.

"Nothing will ever bring them back, but this is one step closer to closing this horrible chapter in our lives," they said.