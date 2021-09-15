Milwaukee Christkindlmarket canceled for 2021; lack of vendor interest

article

There will be no Christkindlmarket outside of Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee this holiday season, organizers announced on social media on Wednesday, Sept. 15.

In a Facebook post, organizers stated the following:

"After months of working together with the City of Milwaukee and the Milwaukee Bucks to raise awareness in this event, we unfortunately did not receive enough vendor interest to allow this event to continue."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

There will be markets in Chicago (Christkindlmarket Chicago) and Wrigleyville (Christkindlmarket Wrigleyville) starting Nov. 19.