Milwaukee Christkindlmarket canceled for 2021; lack of vendor interest

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Holidays
Christkindlmarket at Fiserv Forum 2018

MILWAUKEE - There will be no Christkindlmarket outside of Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee this holiday season, organizers announced on social media on Wednesday, Sept. 15.

In a Facebook post, organizers stated the following: 

"After months of working together with the City of Milwaukee and the Milwaukee Bucks to raise awareness in this event, we unfortunately did not receive enough vendor interest to allow this event to continue."

There will be markets in Chicago (Christkindlmarket Chicago) and Wrigleyville (Christkindlmarket Wrigleyville) starting Nov. 19.

