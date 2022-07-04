Milwaukee children shot; police say 4 in 4 days

Four children shot in four days. Independence Day weekend in Milwaukee was violent.

The family of a 16-year-old boy shot tells FOX6 News he is now brain-dead. Hours before someone shot Malik Simmons near 105th and Daphne, there was a fight over whether Simmons paid for a $10 belt. Milwaukee police have not said if the two are connected.

"He told his mom that my brother didn’t pay him for the belt," said Jeliza Simmons, who is going into sixth grade.

Jeliza was there with her brother, Simmons. Two other people outside the family also say the fight over the belt.

In the video, Malik's father showed FOX6 News, Malik appears to win. But hours later, several bullets would pierce his home's back door. Simmons' family said one bullet hit him in the head.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"I just hate to see this happen to my son, for something little and petty," said Kevin Simmons, Malik's father.

Kevin Simmons

Simmons was rushed to Children's Wisconsin. His family is not sure if he will ever return home.

"My nephew. He was bright, intelligent, he was a good person. He had dreams. And sometbody took that away from him," said Rhonda Simmons, Malik's aunt.

Shooting near 105th and Daphne, Milwaukee

Meanwhile, Milwaukee police a 3-year-old died after getting his hands on a gun on Friday. On Saturday, another 3-year-old shot and in critical condition. Then on Sunday, a bullet hit a 15-year-old Milwaukee boy who is expected to survive.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

"Malik was a very good kid. We have got to put the guns down. We want to get mad when something happens, and we want to go answer it with a gun," said Kevin Simmons. "It’s not the right way. Malik had his whole life ahead of him. That’s my son. It’s just hard for me right now. It’s very hard."

For the two shootings of the 3-year-olds, police said both appeared accidental. They have arrested a woman in each of those cases.