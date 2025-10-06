Milwaukee walk-in childhood immunization clinics; what to know

article

The Brief The Milwaukee Health Department is holding childhood immunization clinics. Two of the walk-in clinics remain available to help families and children.



The Milwaukee Health Department is holding a series of childhood immunization clinics this month, part of Wisconsin's "Exclusion Week."

What you can do:

MHD said the walk-in clinics aim to help families ensure their children are up-to-date on vaccines required for school. They provide routine childhood vaccines – including MMR, DTaP, varicella and flu shots.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

The second of four clinics was held at the Southside Health Center on Saturday. Two clinics remain on the schedule:

Southside Health Center: 1639 S. 23rd St. from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 10

Northwest Health Center: 7630 W. Mill Rd. from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 11

The clinics are open to children who are uninsured or covered by Medicaid. Families with private insurance are encouraged to schedule vaccinations through their regular healthcare provider.

The health department said "Exclusion Week" is when schools are required to notify families if students do not have the necessary vaccines or waivers on file.

Official statements

What they're saying:

Milwaukee officials provided the following statements on the childhood immunization clinics.

Health Commissioner Mike Totoraitis:

"Our goal is simple: make it easier for families to keep their kids protected. By opening our doors on evenings and weekends, we’re meeting families where they are and helping to safeguard Milwaukee’s children, classrooms, and communities."

Mayor Cavalier Johnson:

"Every child in Milwaukee deserves a healthy start to the school year. By making these clinics more accessible, we are removing barriers for families, protecting our classrooms, and building a stronger, safer city together."

MPS Superintendent Brenda Cassellius:

"As Wisconsin’s largest school district, we know how important it is for families to have clear, accessible options for vaccinations. These clinics provide that opportunity, and we are proud to work alongside the health department to make sure families know where to go when it’s time for their children to get school-required vaccines."