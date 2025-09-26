Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee childhood immunization; additional clinics announced

Published  September 26, 2025 3:02pm CDT
Milwaukee Health Department

    • The Milwaukee Health Department announced new child immunization clinics for early October.
    • The walk-in clinics will take place during evening and weekend hours.
    • The clinics are open to Milwaukee children who are uninsured or covered by Medicaid.

MILWAUKEE - The City of Milwaukee Health Department (MHD) announced on Friday, Sept. 26 four additional Fall Childhood Immunization Clinics designed to help families ensure their children are up-to-date on school-required vaccines. 

New walk-in clinics planned

The walk-in clinics will take place during evening and weekend hours during Wisconsin’s "Exclusion Week," when schools are required to notify families if students do not have the necessary vaccines or waivers on file.

Clinic Schedule for Families

  • Friday, Oct. 3 – Northwest Health Center, 3–6 p.m.
  • Saturday, Oct. 4 – Southside Health Center, 10 a.m.–2 p.m.
  • Friday, Oct. 10 – Southside Health Center, 3–6 p.m.
  • Saturday, Oct. 11 – Northwest Health Center, 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

Who can visit clinics?

A news release says the Fall Childhood Immunization Clinics are open to Milwaukee children who are uninsured or covered by Medicaid. Families with private insurance are encouraged to schedule vaccinations through their regular healthcare provider. 

Clinics will provide routine childhood vaccines, including MMR, DTaP, varicella, and flu shots.

The Source: Information in this post was provided by the City of Milwaukee Health Department.

