Milwaukee child struck by vehicle; driver beaten and robbed, police say
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are seeking the individuals who beat and robbed a driver after that driver struck a child near 47th and Congress on Sunday, June 29.
Driver beaten, robbed
What we know:
Officials say around 5:20 p.m. Sunday, the driver in the vehicle struck a child that was in the street playing a water spray from an opened fire hydrant.
Several individuals stopped the vehicle, pulled the driver out, removed property and battered the driver, police say.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
The driver, a 38-year-old, was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.
Again, the people who caused the driver's injuries and stole his property are being sought by police.
What you can do:
Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7272 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.