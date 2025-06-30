Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee child struck by vehicle; driver beaten and robbed, police say

Published  June 30, 2025 11:25am CDT
    • A driver who struck a child playing in the street was beaten and robbed on Sunday, June 29, police say.
    • The incident happened near 47th and Congress.
    • The driver was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries. 

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are seeking the individuals who beat and robbed a driver after that driver struck a child near 47th and Congress on Sunday, June 29. 

Driver beaten, robbed

What we know:

Officials say around 5:20 p.m. Sunday, the driver in the vehicle struck a child that was in the street playing a water spray from an opened fire hydrant. 

Several individuals stopped the vehicle, pulled the driver out, removed property and battered the driver, police say.

The driver, a 38-year-old, was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. 

Again, the people who caused the driver's injuries and stole his property are being sought by police.

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7272 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.   

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.


 

