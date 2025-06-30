Milwaukee child struck by vehicle; driver beaten and robbed, police say

article

The Brief A driver who struck a child playing in the street was beaten and robbed on Sunday, June 29, police say. The incident happened near 47th and Congress. The driver was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries.



Milwaukee police are seeking the individuals who beat and robbed a driver after that driver struck a child near 47th and Congress on Sunday, June 29.

Driver beaten, robbed

What we know:

Officials say around 5:20 p.m. Sunday, the driver in the vehicle struck a child that was in the street playing a water spray from an opened fire hydrant.

Several individuals stopped the vehicle, pulled the driver out, removed property and battered the driver, police say.

The driver, a 38-year-old, was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

Again, the people who caused the driver's injuries and stole his property are being sought by police.

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7272 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.



