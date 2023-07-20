Milwaukee child shot; man says he 'did not intentionally pull the trigger'

article

A 26-year-old Milwaukee man is charged with injury by negligent handling of a dangerous weapon – in a case that injured a 5-year-old girl. The accused is Terrell Moore.

According to the criminal complaint, a Milwaukee police detective responded to an apartment near 85th and Allyn on the city's northwest side on Monday, July 17. The detective spoke with a woman who lives at the apartment with the defendant and her three children.

The woman stated "the defendant went to get a package from the mail room of the apartment and returned to open it. She stated that when he returned, he sat on the floor and laid his firearm down on the floor to the right of him. She stated that he decided to put the firearm away and grabbed it with his right hand. At this time, the firearm discharged," the complaint says. A child had been struck by the gunfire and was bleeding.

The 5-year-old girl was taken to Children's Wisconsin where she was treated for a gunshot injury to her ear lobe. The child answered questions by police and "when asked how she was hurt, stated that a gun did it," the complaint says.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

When questioned by police, Moore "stated he opened the package, then saw his firearm nearby and grabbed it. He stated he must have grabbed it too 'rough' because it discharged. He stated that he did not intentionally pull the trigger," the complaint says. Moore also told police he does not have a firearm case with a lock -- and "stores the firearm in an empty television box," the complaint says. He also said "he was never shown the proper usage and handling of the firearm," the complaint says.

Moore was scheduled to make his initial appearance in Milwaukee County court on Thursday, July 20.