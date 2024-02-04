Child sexual abuse material; Milwaukee man, woman federally charged

article

A Milwaukee man and a Tennessee woman – who used to live in Milwaukee – have been federally indicted for production of child sexual abuse material.

Authorities accuse 54-year-old Daniel Anderson, who is a registered sex offender, and 37-year-old Chasity Evans of aiding and abetting the repeated production of such material from February 2023 to June 2023. The victim is alleged to have been between 11 and 12 years old at the time.

The indictment also alleges Evans sent Anderson the material via cellphone in exchange for small sums of money.

If convicted of producing child sexual abuse material, authorities said Anderson faces a mandatory 25 years in prison and up to 50 years; he would also face an additional mandatory sentence of 10 years for committing a felony as a registered sex offender.

Evans faces a mandatory 15 years’ imprisonment, if convicted, and up to 30 years behind bars.

Both Anderson and Evans also could be fined up to $250,000 for the production offense.