Milwaukee child neglect, neighbor 'saved kids' lives:' advocate

A Milwaukee man and woman face multiple charges, accused of neglecting two children, ages 7 and 9.

Police responded to the neighborhood near 71st and Stevenson on Thursday, July 13, where they learned from neighbors that two kids were walking around naked with blood on them.

One advocate said the neighbor who called 911 may have saved the kids' lives. The advocates spoke out about why the neglect may have gone on unnoticed for so long.

Christine Eder and her husband were the first to spot the children. They were naked, filthy and wandering not far from State Fair Park.

"That’s when you notice that something was wrong," said Eder. "They had no clothes on. Their hair, it hadn’t been brushed."

When they tried to talk with the children, they were met with confusion.

"In my opinion, they had never been outside before," said Eder. "They couldn’t believe what they were looking at."

Prosecutors say the kids' home was unlivable, describing a hoarding situation, feces smeared on the walls and boarded up windows. Neighbors said they had never seen the kids before. A criminal complaint charging Katie Koch, 34, and Joseph Manke, 38, says the kids didn't go to school or see a doctor.

"These kids need help," said Susan Conwell, Kids Matter.

The kids escaped the home by breaking a window and running, prosecutors allege.

"That’s a lot of isolation in that home," said Conwell. "Neglect is actually one of the most common forms of child abuse."

Kids Matter helps abused and neglected children heal. Conwell said, generally speaking, neglect is involved in 60% of child abuse cases in Milwaukee County.

Angela Rabbitt with Children's Wisconsin Child Advocacy and Protection Services said every situation is different. She heralded neighbors' actions in this case.

"The neighbor that contacted the authorities could very well have saved the kid’s lives," said Angela Rabbitt.

Rabbitt noted red flags that could be signs of neglect, including children missing school, significant weight loss, or kids without proper clothing.

"It can be anywhere from very serious cases like this that are potentially life-threatening to just, cases where a child is not receiving adequate education," said Rabbitt.

Police described a hoarding situation in the home near 71st and Stevenson. Advocates said that's another reason the neglect may have gone unnoticed.

"It’s not that unusual that people don’t let anyone in the home," said Conwell.

The bottom line is that if you see something that doesn't look right, the best thing you can do is speak up.

If you believe a child is being neglected, you can report it by calling 220-SAFE.

Child advocates say it's important to provide as much detail as you can, like an address and specific information on what you saw.

If it's an emergency, you should call 911.