The Brief A Milwaukee woman is charged with child neglect. Prosecutors said her 1-year-old son drowned while unattended in a bathtub. An autopsy determined the boy's cause of death was asphyxiation due to drowning.



A Milwaukee woman is charged with child neglect after prosecutors say her 1-year-old son drowned while unattended in a bathtub last week.

The backstory:

It happened on May 15. According to a criminal complaint, a witness heard 28-year-old Selena Doxzon screaming from her lower-unit duplex near 53rd and Custer. The witness rushed downstairs and found Doxzon holding her 1-year-old son, who was "unresponsive," "lifeless," and "blue in color."

Doxzon and the witness attempted CPR before first responders arrived, took over and rushed the child to Children's Wisconsin where he was ultimately pronounced dead. Court filings said an autopsy determined the boy's cause of death was asphyxiation due to drowning.

What they're saying:

The complaint states Doxzon told police she ran a bath for her two sons, ages 1 and 3, with the water level just above the younger child's belly when he was seated. She washed the boys and left them in the tub as she went to make breakfast. Minutes later, the 3-year-old walked into the kitchen "soaking wet."

Doxzon said she went to the bathroom to get a towel and the 1-year-old was "still playing in the bathwater," according to court filings. She dried her 3-year-old off in the hallway outside the bathroom and went back to the kitchen before going back to get the 1-year-old out of the tub. That's when she found the boy floating unresponsive in the water.